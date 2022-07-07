Heathrow: Britain's Busiest Airport start date confirmed for new series

A new series of Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport is on its way to ITV.

Following the daily events happening at London’s Heathrow Airport, Britain’s Busiest Airport first debuted in 2015 and has aired seven series since.

The documentary series will be back on TV soon for six brand new episodes.

Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport start date

Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport series 8 will start on Wednesday, 20 July at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will also air online via ITV Hub.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Flying in tonight is a pilot needing help from the police with a very disgruntled passenger, fire engines give a bath to a Boeing triple 7 and new airline Rwandair deals with some very charming travellers.

“Britain’s Busiest airport has more planes and more passengers, but with fewer staff, buckle up – it’s going to be bumpy.”

Past series and episodes of the show are available to watch online now via ITV Hub here.

The documentary has featured narration and voice-over from Julie Walters, Joanna Lumley and Patricia Hodge.

