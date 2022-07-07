Witness Number 3 start date and cast of new Channel 5 drama

Witness No3 cast. LEFT TO RIGHT: Clare Dunne as Detective Whelan, Sue Johnston as Cathy, Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie, Cole Martin as Kyle and Sion Daniel Young as P.C Ivan Barkas with Ruaridh Mollica as Po & Fionn O Loingsigh as Troops. Credit: Patrick Redmond / Channel 5 Television

Witness Number 3 is the brand new drama coming to Channel 5 in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The new series has been written by Thomas Eccleshare and stars Nina Toussaint-White (The Sister, Bodyguard) as Jodie, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she finds herself a witness in a murder trial.

A teaser shares: “Jodie Packer is a single mum, who owns her own hairdressing business. One day, she witnesses something seemingly innocuous, but soon finds herself as the significant witness in a murder enquiry and facing a campaign of intimidation.

“It begins with a series of strange text messages, memes and links to her phone. As her paranoia grows, a local gang mounts a terrifying threat against Jodie and her young son Kyle.”

Witness Number 3 start date

Witness Number 3 will start on Monday, 18 July at 9PM on Channel 5.

The four-part series will continue nightly throughout the week on Tuesday, 19 July; Wednesday, 20 July and Thursday, 21 July.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

The series follows salon owner Jodie who, while at work, observes two men walking past the window on the road outdoors.

When police make a appeal over a murder Jodie comes forward realising she witnessed the killer and his victim’s final moments.

When detectives decide to protect her identity, referring to her as ‘Witness No.3’, Jodie discovers the killer is part of a local gang who launch a terrifying campaign of intimidation to silence her.

Alongside Nina Toussaint-White, the cast also features Sion Daniel Young (Deceit, The Left Behind) as P.C Ivan Barkas, Clare Dunne (Kin, Herself) as Detective Whelan, Ruaridh Mollica (Stonemouth, Tell It to the Bees) as Po, Sue Johnston (The Royle Family, Downton Abbey) as Cathy and newcomer Cole Martin is Kyle.

Executive Producer David Nath of Story Films said: “Thomas Eccleshare has written a compelling thriller, oozing with paranoia and claustrophobia, which poses a simple question: How far are you prepared to go to do the right thing?”