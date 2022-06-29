Sherwood renewed for second series on BBC One

BBC One drama Sherwood is to return for a second series, it’s been confirmed.

Fresh from the end of series one this week, the BBC has already given the green light to a second outing for the show.

Written by James Graham (Quiz), Sherwood is inspire, in part, by real events that occurred in the Nottinghamshire mining village in which he grew up.

The first series followed a tense and heartwrenching investigation into two shocking and unexpected killings which shatter an already fractured community.

The BBC share of the second series: “The new series will continue the themes of examining the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain’s industrial past with stories from communities of the ‘red wall’ towns, the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spycops’ and how seismic ripples from the past can come back to haunt the present.”

James Graham said today: “I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood. These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore.

“The East Midlands and former ‘red wall’ areas like it are never just one thing – politically or culturally – and it’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love.

“It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more.

“It’s also a joy to see our incredible cast be so celebrated, along with lead director Lewis Arnold, who I owe a great debt, and Ben Williams.

“None of this would have been possible without House Productions championing and supporting me every step of the way, and without the public-service remit of the BBC.”

Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama, added: “We are thrilled that James Graham and the team at House have agreed to return to the world of Sherwood a second time.

“This series has been met with an incredible reaction from audiences on the BBC thanks to the amazing work of all involved.”

Series 2 of Sherwood will run for six-episodes with further details to be announced.

For now you can catch up on the first series via BBC iPlayer.

David Morrissey leads the cast with Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Lesley Manville, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Adam Hugill, Stephen Tompkinson and Bally Gill.

More on: BBC Sherwood TV