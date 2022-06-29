Ackley Bridge 2022 start date confirmed as series 5 comes to Channel 4

Ackley Bridge is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

First airing in 2017, Ackley Bridge is the award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town.

Advertisements

Featuring fresh faces and familiar favourite characters, a brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Ackley Bridge start?

Ackley Bridge’s new series will start on Monday, 11 July at 10PM and continuing nightly throughout the week to Friday, 15 July.

Episodes of the ten-part series will run for 30-minutes with two episodes each evening.

The series is the fifth to air on Channel 4.

For now you can catch up on past series of Ackley Bridge on All 4 here.

A teaser of the new season reveals: “Ackley’s back with more high-jinx plans, scams and madcap adventures in school and on the estate.

Advertisements

“We pick up with our trio, Johnny, Kayla and Fizza, as they try to navigate the second half of the school year – a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous Romany wedding.

“But it’s not over until the last school bell rings… And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Marina pulls a pulse-racing stunt at school, designed to send her social media sky-high.

“It causes outrage among the parents and puts Martin firmly under Ken’s boot. But Marina’s high is short-lived when she discovers that Jules has racked up debt and they’ve been evicted.

“Meanwhile, new teacher Asma arrives with firebrand ideals that capture the hearts of Fizza and Hassan.”

Advertisements

Returning to the cast for the new series are Sunetra Sarker, Charlie Hardwick, Ryan Dean, Yasmin Al Khudhairi, Robyn Cara, Rob James Collier and George Potts

They’ll be joined by new cast members Laila Zaidi (new hotshot teacher Asma), Adam Little (Kayla’s young brother Kyle) and Megan Morgan (Marina).