Murder in Provence start date confirmed for drama on ITV

Murder in Provence is the new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Murder in Provence is a three-part series based on the books by M.L. Longworth.

The series follows Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène, a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Murder in Provence start date

Murder in Provence starts on Sunday, 17 July at 8PM on ITV.

You’ll also be able to watch online on ITV. Alternatively, the full series is currently available on BritBox now here.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Antoine and Marine put their weekend getaway plans on hold when there’s a murder at the local university.

“The team question professors and students to distinguish professional jealousies from motives to kill, but the further they delve the more crimes they uncover.”

Murder in Provence stars Roger Allam (Endeavour, The Thick of It), Nancy Carroll (The Crown, Father Brown) and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

They’ll be joined by Patricia Hodge, Jeremy Clyde, Scott Chambers, Paul Bazely, Benedict Clarke, Shadrach Agozino, Yasmin Taheri and Jasmine Hyde.

