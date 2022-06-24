Taskmaster series 14 cast: Meet the new line up of contestants

Taskmaster has revealed the line up of contestants for Series 14.

Fresh from the end of the latest series and a brand new one-off special Taskmaster Champion of Champions special, a brand new series is on the way.

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster, while the doting Little Alex Horne scuttles about his master’s feet as they judge and adjudicate the new round of hopefuls in the ultimate quest for victory.

So who will be taking on the challenge?

Taskmaster series 14 cast

The five contestants on the line up of the new series are:

Stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain (Mock The Week, BBC Two)

Stand-up comedian Fern Brady (Live At The Apollo, BBC One)

Stand-up, writer, and actor John Kearns (the only comedian to have won both the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show and best Newcomer)

Comedian, broadcaster and leading digital creator Munya Chawawa (BAFTA Nominated Race Around Britain, YouTube Originals)

Award-winning stand-up comedian Sarah Millican.

An air date for the series is to be confirmed in due course.

For now you can catch up with the latest Champions of Champions special of Taskmaster on All 4.

It saw the Taskmaster invite the winners of series six to ten to battle it out once more.

Those taking part were former champions Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble

It was the second Champions of Champions special. The first aired in 2017. It welcomed back the first five champions: Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding, Rob Beckett and Bob Mortimer with Josh winning the series.

All past series are also available on All 4.