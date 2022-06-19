Suspect cast revealed for new Channel 4 drama

New drama Suspect has arrived on Channel 4 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new eight-part series is an adaptation of the original Danish series Forhøret by Christoffer Boe and Miso Film.

A teaser shares: “When veteran detective, Danny Frater, turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina.

“Danny is traumatized by the news that according to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life. He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.”

Suspect 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Suspect

James Nesbitt (Bloodlands, Cold Feet) as Danny

Joely Richardson (The Tudors, Nip/Tuck) as pathologist Jackie

Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education, Shameless) as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah

Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hang Ups) as Harry

Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton) as Richard

Niamh Algar (Deceit, Censor) as Nicola

Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe) as Maia

Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who) as Jaisal

Sam Heughan (Outlander, Party Animals) as Ryan

Imogen King (Clique, Hotel Portofino) as Christina

Each episode will be a two-hander between James Nesbitt’s character Danny and another character.

Watch Suspect on TV and online

Suspect starts at 9PM on Sunday, 19 June on Channel 4 with the first two episodes.

The show will continue nightly this week with two episodes each evening at 9PM. The final episodes airs on Wednesday, 22 June.

You’ll also be able to watch online on All 4. The full series will be available to stream or download for free at midnight on 19 June.

A full synopsis of the series reads: “When veteran detective, Danny Frater, turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check, he gets a devastating shock; the deceased – a young woman – turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina, and according to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life.

“Although the pathologist, Jackie Sowden, insists the evidence points overwhelmingly towards suicide, Danny refuses to accept her findings, and he forces Jackie to take him through her examination step-by-step.

“As their exchange becomes more heated, angry, and intense, Danny’s ex-boss, Richard, arrives to defuse the situation, but when Danny is left to say a final goodbye to Christina, he inadvertently comes across a tiny clue that propels him into what he thinks may be a hunt for a possible murderer.”