DIY SOS tonight as show heads to Stoke to build charity community centre

DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build in Stoke .

Host Nick Knowles is back for brand new episodes of the hit show this Spring, with the latest instalment airing tonight.

In each show, Nick and his team of local volunteers, trades, and suppliers will create life-changing transformations designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

Tonight’s episode sees the DIY SOS team arrive in Stoke to help build a new community centre.

Sue’s family have lived in Fegg Hayes, Stoke, for six generations. To help tackle issues of food poverty, isolation and mental health in the area, she set up a charity, Sylvester’s. ##

They have taken over a patch of wasteland in the heart of the community with the aim of creating a community centre and garden with room to grow vegetables and space where old and young can share knowledge and experiences.

Nick Knowles, the DIY SOS team and designer Sian Astley are determined to get the job done, and not even three of the worst storms to hit Britain in recent years is going to stop them.

A straightforward build turns into a battle against the elements, but they are determined to help this community to help themselves.

DIY SOS airs on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.