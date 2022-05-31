Sherwood start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

Sherwood is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

James Graham pens the show which draws on his experiences of growing up in post-industrial Nottinghamshire.

A teaser shares: "Inspired in part by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where Graham grew up, at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.

"As suspicion and antipathy build - both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town - the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners' strike three decades before."

Sherwood start date

The six-part crime drama begins on Monday, 13 June at 9PM on BBC One and continues the next day, Tuesday, 14 June at 9PM with the second episode.

You'll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

David Morrissey will lead an all-star ensemble featuring Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Lesley Manville, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Adam Hugill, Stephen Tompkinson and Bally Gill.

A full synopsis reveals: "Sherwood is at once a compelling, contemporary crime drama that explores for the first time the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spycops’ around Britain, and a distinctly human story of a community forced to re-examine the terrible events of decades ago, for which it still bears the scars.

"It is also a powerfully resonant and timely examination of the frayed social and political fabric of modern day, post-Brexit Britain. From the often ignored former 'red wall' towns and communities, whose lives and futures can be reduced to political footballs and endless discourse from the commentariat, to entrenched anxiety that can define the relationship between marginalised communities and the police force, to the evolving role and uncertain future of protest itself, Sherwood explores and exposes some of the most urgent fractures and discords threaded through modern British society."

James Graham said: "It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One. So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these 'Red Wall' towns, but they're not always understood.

"I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there."

