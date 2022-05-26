The Big Breakfast returns to Channel 4 this summer with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan

The Big Breakfast will return to Channel 4 this summer with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan.

Following a one-off reboot of the hit 90s series last year, The Big Breakfast will return on Saturday mornings in August over four weeks.

Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu will reunite as hosts having fronted last year's special as part of Channel 4's Black to Front Project.

A teaser shares: "When it comes to breakfast telly, The Big Breakfast defies the rules. With its original riotous spirit and joyful energy the live two and a half hour show will see Mo and AJ joined bright and early by brilliant guests to dissect the hot topics of the day."

AJ Odudu said: “There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens. I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show.”

Mo Gilligan added: "I love being part of this incredible history making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ - she’s one of the best in the business. And now a live summer series? LET’S GO!"

Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris commented: “Mo and AJ both have their own big primetime entertainment shows on Channel 4 with The Lateish Show and The Bridge, so it’s really exciting to be able to harness their combined power and brilliant chemistry to smash into the morning schedules once again”

Lee McNicholas, Creative Director at producers Lifted Entertainment enthused: "Bringing the Big Breakfast back with a bang last year was a real joy for all the team working on the show and RTS recognising the programme as best Entertainment show and Mo and AJ as Best Presenters was the icing on the cake. We're so excited to get the team together and bring the show back."

Vivienne Molokwu, Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, said: ”I genuinely believe that the Black To Front Project unearthed one of the best presenting double acts that telly has seen in sometime in bringing Mo and AJ together for The Big Breakfast so it’s absolutely no surprise that we’re reuniting them for more early morning madness and making them a regular staple of our summer schedule.”