A first look at the new series of Sky drama Brassic has been revealed.

Back for more and fresher than ever, Brassic returns with a vengeance for season 4.

A teaser shares: "With all the Brassic gang back in Hawley, things don’t get any easier. Join Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Dylan, Ashley, JJ, Cardi, Carol, Sugar, farmer Jim, and Dr Chris as they hatch eccentric plans, complete questionable heists and nick some bizarre items.

"From discovering severed body parts to training racing dogs, then finding unexpected guests and causing mayhem at a murder mystery night, trouble is never far away when Brassic comes to town."

While a release date is to be confirmed, you can watch a first trailer from the new series below...

Based on the ‘true-life’ misadventures of Bafta nominated lead actor and co-creator Joe Gilgun, the cast also features Michelle Keegan, Dominic West, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, and Steve Evets.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst writes, along with Alex Ganley and Danielle Ward.

Brassic series 4 will air on Sky and NOW later in 2022 with a release date to be announced.

For now you can watch the first series on Sky on demand and online on NOW.

