Britain's Most Expensive Houses renewed for second series on Channel 4

Channel 4 will return to look inside more of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses.

Following the first series, a bumper second outing has been confirmed with 8 new episodes.

Producers Waddell Media have once again secured exclusive access following the world’s largest luxury estate agency, UK Sotheby’s International Realty.

Channel 4 share: "This glossy documentary series will give viewers a fascinating glimpse into the most incredible properties on the market whilst offering a unique insight into the glamourous lifestyles of the ultra-high net-worth buyers and vendors.

"Each episode will feature several properties, including one valued in excess of £20 million, and a large part of the show will be dedicated to the property journeys of the HNW (High Net Worth) individuals featured.

"The UK property market is still booming. The number of trophy homes sold in London has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Many HNW’s are upgrading to properties with outdoor spaces and UK Sotheby’s International Realty are busier than ever now that travel restrictions have been lifted."

Jasper Hone, Assistant Editor, Channel 4 Daytime & Features said: “We are delighted to be working with Waddell Media and UK Sotheby’s International Realty on another series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses, allowing us all to peek inside more of the extraordinary and outlandish homes of the super-rich”.

Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer and Managing Director, Waddell Media commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be re-commissioned by Channel 4 for a bumper series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses. This exclusive access driven series will showcase the UK’s most incredible homes from castles to country estates to London penthouses; all with eye watering price tags.”

Sophie Wurzer Williams, Executive Producer added: “This series will deliver even more extraordinary characters on their buying journey with the brokers opening the doors to some of the most jaw dropping properties the UK has to offer.”

The first series is currently available to stream online now via All 4 here.