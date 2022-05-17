Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming return to Channel 4 for more TV travels

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming are to return for a new series of their TV travelogue.

Following the pair's first outing in Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, Channel 4 has announced a second four-part series.

Miriam & Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond will follow the pair as they take in some of Scotland’s most spectacular and far-flung locations before they journey across the pond to their other mutual home, the American West Coast – a place that has shaped both of their lives.

Channel 4 share: "Our dynamic duo will kick off their journey in Scotland, once again meeting a range of quirky and unexpected characters and there’ll certainly be a few surprises in store for both Miriam and Alan.

"The next part of their adventure finds the pair swapping their campervan for a supersized RV – much to Miriam’s delight – as they take in the sights of the stunning California coastline and reconnect with people and places from this amazing chapter in their lives.

"Miriam wastes no time in whisking Alan right off to the apartment where she lived for 16 transformative years, on the palm-lined Ocean Avenue, seeking out her old synagogue and reliving her first encounters in Hollywood.

"Alan delights in introducing her to some of his favourite haunts and closest friends, as they take in the glorious coastline from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

"Throughout their journey, the duo will deliver their unique brand of banter, storytelling and antics as they travel to places packed with memories and personal connections, that mix the funny and outrageous with the poignant."

Alan Cumming said: “I can’t wait to get the show on the road again! Driving round my homeland with a potty mouthed octogenarian was one of the most joyous months I’ve ever had, and I’m so glad that joy translated on to the screen.

"So to do it again and to explore California as well seems almost too much of a carry on!”

Miriam Margolyes added: "I thought I'd experienced almost everything, but being driven around Scotland with Mr. Cumming, was such a delightful new pleasure I can't wait to repeat it. He is funny, kind and wise - and together we laughed and marvelled and remembered.

"It will be a joy to get going again; I hope I've got some surprises left to tickle his fancy."

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, commented: “What a pair! I can’t wait for them to unleash more skeletons from deep within their closets.”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch the first series online via All 4 here.