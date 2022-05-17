COBRA season 3 confirmed as Sky drama returns

COBRA is returning to Sky and NOW with a third series.

The drama, created and written by Ben Richards, looks at what happens when cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and fake news are used to subvert democracy.

Back for a third season, titled COBRA: Rebellion, the series will see Robert Carlyle return as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland.

A teaser shares: "In COBRA: Rebellion, we find Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his government faced with a new crisis - a sinister rebellion from within.

"In a fraught climate where extreme eco-protests, arms deals and shadowy corporate security firms collide, Sutherland is forced to question everything, including what he is willing to sacrifice to remain in power."

Further details on the new series are to be announced.

A synopsis of the second season reveals: "In the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief of Staff Anna Marshall alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

"An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction, leaving an entire country unsure as to who is friend and who is foe."

