Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont to pit celebrity couples against each other in new Channel 4 show

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are to front a new comedy panel show on Channel 4.

The pair will pit celebrity couples against each other in the series, provisionally titled Jon and Lucy’s Perfect Couples.

A teaser shares: "Each episode features two pairs of showbiz lovebirds daring to subject themselves to Jon and Lucy’s probing into their private lives.

"Relationship secrets are spilled as dirty laundry is aired, grievances shared and irritations examined, all while Jon, Lucy and a professional marriage therapist sit on in judgement, on the hunt for the perfection.

"The road to be crowned a perfect couple begins before the celebs even get to the studio, when Jon and Lucy take them to a special couples’ retreat to complete a variety of daft, physical games designed to test key relationship skills such as communication and trust."

Jon Richardson said: "For too long now I have snuck out of our house and, behind her back, told audiences around the country about the things Lucy does that annoy me.

"I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to air these grievances to her face and hope audiences enjoy the opportunity to see a small and petty man roasted and humiliated in return, as celebrity guests and a studio audience watch on with glee.

"I hope we can make a show that will generate some much-needed laughter, make couples realise that their relationships are not as bad as they thought and make single people appreciate how lucky they are."

Lucy Beaumont added: “Jon doesn’t want to spend time with celebrities and I don’t want to spend time with Jon, so I think Channel 4 have found the perfect recipe for a couples based panel show. Good luck to us all in all honesty, and I hope people can feel slightly better about their own relationships, and we can laugh in the face of celibacy.”

An air date for the show is to be announced.