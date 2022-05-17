Sheridan Smith to star in new Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Sheridan Smith is to star in a new Sky comedy series.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything has been written by Susan Nickson, creator and writer of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Grownups.

Sheridan Smith plays Rosie Molloy who is "addicted to everything."

A teaser shares: "Smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by ‘giving up everything’.

"But as Rosie juggles her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything - her friendships, her family and her work life.

"Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?"

The new series will air on Sky and NOW and is one of a raft of new series and renewals announced this week including a second series of I Hate Suzie.

Speaking on the new commissions, Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, said: “Great stories have the power to help us connect with each other, and at its best entertainment isn’t something we watch, it’s something we feel and experience.

"That’s why we’re creating and investing in world-class original storytelling to give our customers even more of their favourite shows and films than ever before.

“We’re delighted to be working with some of the best UK and international talent, both on and off screen, to bring these stories to life. “