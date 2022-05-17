I Hate Suzie Too: Billie Piper returns for second series of Sky drama

Billie Piper is back for a brand new series of Sky drama I Hate Suzie.

The hit series, which first premiered in 2020, will be back soon for more.

Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles in the dark comedy drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’.

The first season followed Suzie as her life is upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series showed her unravelling as the event ricochets around every area of her life.

The second instalment - I Hate Suzie Too - will come to Sky and NOW later this year with Daniel Ings, Leila Farzad and Matthew Jordan-Caws joining Billie on the cast.

A teaser shares: "I Hate Suzie Too sees the return of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles, (Billie Piper). Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on ‘Dance Crazee’, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public.

"Battling ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her young son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws), all whilst staying on ‘Dance Crazee’ long enough to finance her new role as single mum and ex-wife.

"In this three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Will she win the hearts of the British public? And restore her reputation? And at what cost?"

For now the first series is available on Sky on demand or streaming service NOW.