Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney joins Doctor Who cast for 60th anniversary

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is to join the cast of Doctor Who for its 60th anniversary.

Currently starring as Elle Argent in Netflix's hit series, Yasmin is to join the cast of Doctor Who as character Rose.

She is currently filming scenes due to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary which welcomes back Russell T Davies as showrunner.

Yasmin said: "If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

"This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready."

Russell T Davies said: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

"We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

The casting follows news that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to Doctor Who, also for the 60th anniversary.

A teaser reads: "The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna's memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life.

"He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die. But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?"

Meanwhile earlier this year it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would become the new Doctor.

The Sex Education star will takeover from Jodie Whittaker next year.

Russell T Davies said: "The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds."