David Tennant and Catherine Tate are to make a Doctor Who comeback!

One of the most loved pairings in Doctor Who’s history have reunited and are currently filming scenes for the show.

The BBC are being coy with exact details about how the duo will make their return with all to be revealed in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

A teaser reads: "The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna's memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life.

"He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die. But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?

"In his last ever episode, David’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the Doctor famously said “I don’t want to go…” Well it seems he - and fans across the globe - have got what they wanted as the iconic duo are on their way back…"

Incoming Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story.

"Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The news comes after it was confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is to become the new Doctor, taking over from Jodie Whittaker.

Ncuti said: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

It was previously confirmed that Jodie will end her time as the Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" that's due to air later this year.

Current showrunner Chris Chibnall teased: "Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history.

"They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!

"For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."