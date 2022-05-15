A peak audience of almost 11 million watched the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK on Saturday.

It was Ukraine who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest, scoring a total of 631 points from juries and viewers for Kalush Orchestra's song Stefania.

The United Kingdom entry Sam Ryder ranked second spot with 466 points, our best result since 1998 and our first time in the top ten since 2009.

The competition was watched by an average of 9 million viewers in the UK on BBC One with a peak of 10.6 million at the climax of the voting

According to the BBC, the show had an audience share of over 80% as the result was announced.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Sam's performance was simply out of this world and we couldn't be prouder of him, achieving the best result in 20 years for the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest, including winning the jury vote.

"Kalush Orchestra's performance was incredible and generated a reaction both in the arena and around the globe like no other — we offer huge congratulations to Ukraine on their win.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly over the past few months to deliver an amazing performance for the UK, including TaP Music, Parlophone, Warner Music UK, Sam's management, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2 for their support, plus the staging team, Dan Shipton and Marvin Dietmann. Plus of course the fantastic production team at BBC Studios."

Meanwhile it's been claimed that the BBC could be lined up to host 2023's contest.

Iraditionally it is the winning country that stages the following year's show but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is likely to make it difficult next year.

Eurovision organizers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: "We congratulate Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra on their win and superb performance.

"Now we will begin planning for 2023 with winning broadcaster UA:PBC.

"Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition.

"However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC, and all other stakeholders, to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest."

For now you can catch up on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC iPlayer here.