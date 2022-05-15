The UK could host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after placing second in the 2022 final.

It was Ukraine who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest, scoring a total of 631 points from juries and viewers for Kalush Orchestra's song Stefania.

The United Kingdom entry Sam Ryder ranked second spot with 466 points having topped the jury vote.

While traditionally it is the winning country that hosts the following year's contest, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is likely to make it difficult.

It wouldn't be the first time that a Eurovision contest hasn't been hosted in the country that won the previous year.

In four of the past five times it's happened it's the BBC that hosted the show instead, in London (twice), Edinburgh and Brighton. The Netherlands has also stepped in to host, most recently in 1980 when 1979 winners Israel were unable to do so.

Eurovision organizers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said a decision on where to host the 2023 contest would be made in due course.

They said: "We congratulate Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra on their win and superb performance.Now we will begin planning for 2023 with winning broadcaster UA:PBC.

"Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition.

"However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC, and all other stakeholders, to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest."

In a statement after Ukraine's victory, the countries president vowed: "Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe. Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision.

"For the third time in its history and, I believe, not the last. We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt.

"I thank the Kalush Orchestra for this victory and everyone who gave us your votes. I am sure that the sound of victory in the battle with the enemy is not far off. Glory to Ukraine."

For now 2023's Eurovision is a long way off with Ukraine and the United Kingdom both still celebrating their victories from Saturday.

Sam Ryder represented the UK with his song Space Man with his second place giving our best result since 1998 and marking the first time the UK has been in the top ten since 2009.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Turin, Italy with hosts Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika.

> Eurovision 2022 results in full: Eurovision Song Contest Scoreboard

You can catch up with this year's Eurovision Song Contest final and semi-finals online via the BBC iPlayer.