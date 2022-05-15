ITV to mark 25 years of Midsomer Murders with special documentary

ITV has announced a special documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of Midsomer Murders.

Titled Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem, the special landmark documentary will celebrate over two decades of one of Britain’s best loved and most enduring crime dramas.

Advertisements

The show will feature an array of cast both new and old, including Neil Dudgeon (DCI John Barnaby, 2010-2022), John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby, 1997-2011), Nick Hendrix (Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter, 2016-2022), Annette Badland (Dr Fleur Perkins, Pathologist, 2018-2022), Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy, 1997-2003), Jason Hughes (DS Ben Jones, 2005-2013), Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby, 1997-2011), Jeff Povey (Writer, 2016-2022), Ian Strachan (Producer, 1999-2022), Tamzin Outhwaite (Guest Star ‘The Lions of Causton’, 2018), Manjinder Virk (Dr Kam Karimore, Pathologist 2016-2017) and Fiona Dolman (Sarah Barnaby, 2011-2022).

ITV share: "The documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of the filming of Series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.

"Famed for its unpredictable plots, inimitable characters and darkly humorous moments, Midsomer Murders has remained a quintessentially British mainstay that transcends British television, loved by legions of loyal viewers across the globe and broadcast internationally in over 200 countries and territories.

"Transporting viewers right back to its early beginnings, the documentary will tell the story of how the series came to life off the page of Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books, kick starting with the first episode – The Killings At Badger’s Drift – and the death of Emily Simpson.

"Further exploring this popularity within wider TV culture, the show also takes a look at the early appearances from future A-list actors such as Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavil."

Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem will air on ITV and ITV Hub with a date to be announced.

Advertisements

Executive producer Mark Robinson said: "So much has changed on British television in the last 25 years – but Midsomer Murders has remained a constant throughout. It’s testament to the high regard the viewers have for this series - a television institution with enduring appeal and a loyal fan base who love its eccentric take on the classic whodunnit.

"It’s been a privilege to hear about its journey from those who have brought it to our screens."