Murder, They Hope renewed for second series on Gold

Murder, They Hope is to return for a second series on Dave.

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas will reprise their roles as Gemma and Terry in Jason Cook's murder-mystery franchise.

The new three-part series follows the first outing last May as well as previous shows Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough.

A teaser shares: "Following the explosion of their coach business in the Drapers Tours trilogy, Terry (Johnny Vegas) and Gemma (Sian Gibson) set out on a new adventure as fully-fledged private detectives in Murder,

"They Hope. They found themselves in the middle of a poisonous pastry scandal, at the mercy of a murderous Bunnyman and chasing down a coach driving serial killer all while moving in with Gemma's sister Monica (Sarah Hadland) and trying to save for their much anticipated wedding.

"Series two picks up where we left off and promises church bells, couples therapy, aristrocratic mystery and a framing like no other."

Pete Thornton, head of scripted at UKTV, said: "It feels like a rare thing to have a comedy that lasts for more than a few years nowadays on British TV, so to be back in business with the brilliant team behind Murder, They Hope when they first smashed records on Gold with the franchise way back in 2017 feels pretty special.

"To be welcoming back Sian and Johnny and to have a series in such rude health creatively feels even more remarkable. Hats off to all involved - we can't wait to see whodunnit next."

Writer Jason Cook added: "It's such a joy to be able to take Terry and Gemma on another series of journeys into the word we have created for them. The reaction from the public has been incredibly heartwarming and I'm so happy that UKTV are allowing us to keep telling their stories."

Murder, They Hope will air on Gold later in 2022.

Alongside Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas, the first series starred episodic guest stars Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Layton Williams (Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts).

