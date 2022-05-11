Hunted 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to Channel 4

Hunted is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The real-life thriller sees ordinary people go on the run from a team of expert hunters made up of ex-military, law enforcement and security forces.

If the fugitives can evade capture for long enough they could win a share of the £100,000 prize money.

Following a pause due to the pandemic, a brand new series is finally on its way to Channel 4 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Hunted start?

Hunted will begin its sixth series on Sunday, 22 May at 9PM on Channel 4. The new series will continue on Monday, 23 May.

Episodes will also be available to watch online via All 4.

For the first time on Hunted, the fugitives must make their escape from an island, the Isle of Wight, under the ever-watchful eye of the hunter helicopter which is streaming live video direct to HQ.

The hunters have some clever adversaries this time, including an ex-military veteran, serving police officer and mother of two; a couple who are experienced urban explorers; two profoundly deaf young men in the prime of their lives, who want stick it to the hunters at every opportunity; two sisters who have something to prove to their mum; and a mother of four who is hoping to evade detection with her grown-up son.

Leading the hunt is Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland PoliceLisa Theaker. Lisa has led many complex homicide investigations. Now she oversees a handpicked team of top police and military personnel, armed with the powers of the state, which includes live CCTV, ANPR, GPS positioning, drones, tracker dogs, mobile phone monitoring and publicity campaigns.

In the opening episode, the fugitives arrive on a deserted beach with only a change of clothes and a small amount of cash. They must get back to the mainland as quickly as possible as the hunters close in on their position.

Nathan and James try their luck at a private marina. Welsh couple Meurig and Elinor attempt to smuggle themselves off the island right under the hunters' noses. But when a gale hits the island, mother and son Shoba and Amarinder are forced to use a more conspicuous means of transport - only to find somebody beat them to it.

For now, all past series and episodes of Hunted are available to watch online on All 4.

You can watch all five series of Hunted here while Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer is available online here.

Applications to be on the next series of Hunted are currently open online here.