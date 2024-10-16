The Agency: Unfiltered renewed for a third series on BBC

The BBC has officially commissioned a third series of The Agency: Unfiltered, the hit reality show offering an inside look at the world of social media influencers.

Filming for the new series is already underway, and fans can expect more glamour, drama, and behind-the-scenes intrigue from Aquarius Creative, Scotland’s largest influencer agency.

The agency’s founders, Kirsten and Amy, will once again take centre stage, offering viewers a window into their lives as they juggle running a fast-growing business with the demands of the influencer industry.

In the third series, viewers will continue to follow Kirsten and Amy as they face new challenges, including the recent relocation of Aquarius Creative to a new, much larger office in Hamilton. The space will double as a creative hub for photoshoots, podcasts, and TikTok Lives.

The series will also introduce Aquarius Academy, a new venture where Kirsten and Amy will mentor budding influencers, adding even more excitement and drama to their journey.

Alongside the return of familiar faces, the new series promises to bring in fresh influencer talent from across the UK.

Series 3 is set to air on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer in 2025, giving fans plenty of time to catch up on the first two series, which are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Since its launch in February 2023, the show has been a big success, with the first two series amassing over 1.2 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

Kirsten and Amy said: “We’re thrilled to be back for a third series of The Agency: Unfiltered! The response to the first two series has been incredible, and we can’t wait to share even more of our crazy lives.

“It’s an exciting time for Aquarius Creative—we’re working with some amazing new clients and expanding our roster of top influencers. We’re busier than ever, and it’s fantastic that audiences will continue to join us on this journey. Stay tuned for what’s next!”