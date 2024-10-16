Wynne Evans faces Strictly exit after awkward moments with Katya Jones

Welsh opera star Wynne Evans might be the next to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a dramatic weekend for the singer.

There was some apparent on-screen tension with his dance partner Katya Jones in the latest live show, causing huge amounts of talk on social media.

During one of the performances, Katya was seen moving Wynne’s arm away from her waist and later rejecting his high-five.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

The pair’s on-stage chemistry came under scrutiny after the incident, leading to speculation of behind-the-scenes tension between them.

Fans were quick to react, prompting Wynne and Katya to address the situation in a slightly uncomfortable apology video.

Now Wynne is facing departure from the show, with bookmakers making him and Katya one of the favourites to be eliminated this weekend.

They’re set to perform a Quickstep to Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra in the fifth week of live shows.

In the mean time, the couple have been working hard to correct the narrative on their partnership.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Wynne, known for his iconic role in the Go Compare adverts, spoke out on BBC Radio Wales, expressing his disappointment over the situation.

He said: “Basically, firstly I want to say I’m absolutely heartbroken about the things that are being said about me in the past day. It’s not nice to live in that time.

“Katya and I are really really close and we’re really good friends and on Saturday night, we made a stupid joke that went wrong. We thought it was really funny. It has been totally misinterpreted.”

Appearing on It Takes Two, Katya said: “I can’t bare sitting here watching this man [Wynne] being portrayed as someone he’s not.

“In fact, it couldn’t be further away from the truth so I have to make this absolutely clear that this whole incident with the hand and the high five on Saturday night it was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes! Was it a bad joke? Yes!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.