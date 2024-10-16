Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat as the hit BBC show introduces a brand-new themed week to mark its 20th anniversary.

Icons Week is set to make its glittering debut on Saturday 2 November.

As revealed on Strictly It Takes Two, this special week will pay homage to some of the biggest names in the music industry, with contestants dancing to hits by their personal music heroes.

It’s a celebration of musical legends from across the decades, adding a fresh twist to the competition that could become a fan favourite in years to come.

Viewers can expect to see couples putting their spin on songs by the most recognisable icons in music, and it’s hinted that some contestants might even take inspiration from their idols’ looks and styles.

This will join the ranks of other fan-favourite themed weeks like Movies, Blackpool, and Musicals, offering a brand-new level of sparkle and nostalgia.

But that’s not all.

On Sunday 3 November, during the Results Show on BBC One and iPlayer, professional dancers will take centre stage with a special performance dedicated to none other than Beyoncé.

Johannes Radebe will lead the charge in this show-stopping medley, embracing his Sasha Fierce alter ego.

Expect a full-on Beyoncé extravaganza, complete with bejewelled cowboy hats, powerhouse choreography, and plenty of sass.

Whether it’s through the dances, costumes, or the music itself, Icons Week promises to bring even more magic to this beloved ballroom competition.

Stay tuned to find out which legends the contestants will honour – it’s sure to be an unforgettable week for music lovers and Strictly fans alike.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.