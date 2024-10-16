Chris McCausland fires back after controversial Strictly comment

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland has responded to apparent digs at his appearance on the show.

Comic Chris has hit out at Lord Alan Sugar’s recent remarks, which many interpreted as a swipe at the BBC show’s choice of contestants.

Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell

The Apprentice star sparked controversy on social media following Sunday’s Strictly results show when he tweeted: “I don’t know when Strictly Come Dancing are going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had an AI mechanical robot next year.”

Although Lord Sugar didn’t mention anyone by name, the comment was met with immediate backlash, with many assuming it was aimed at Chris, who is Strictly’s first-ever blind contestant.

Chris, known for his quick wit as a stand-up comedian, was not one to stay silent. He soon fired back at Lord Sugar, writing: “I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired”

Other social media users were quick to defend Chris, with one replying to Lord Sugar: “What a nasty thing to say.”

While another quipped: “Gimmicks? Says the man who literally just points a finger. I hope Chris wins.”

Even the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) felt compelled to address Lord Sugar’s comment.

They responded: “Hi @Lord_Sugar, I’m a blind person. I can’t believe I’m having to say this, but disabilities aren’t gimmicks. Having disability representation on @BBCStrictly makes people like me feel seen. It shows what we can do, not what we can’t do. There’s nothing gimmicky about that.”

As the criticism mounted, Lord Sugar attempted to clarify his comment.

He responded to the RNIB’s post, denying any intention to refer to disabled contestants: “Why are you assuming I am referring to disabled people? You make me sick.”

