The results of the second Eurovision 2022 semi-final (12 May) are in - here's who's through to the final!

In the second of this week's two semi-finals, the remaining group of countries performed for a place in this weekend's Grand Final.

Advertisements

Competing this evening were Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Tonight's Eurovision 2022 results - semi-final 2

The ten countries which qualified for the final this evening (12 May), in random order, are Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

Therefore the countries missing out were Israel, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Viewers in the United Kingdom were able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts had performed.

The successful acts from Thursday's semi-final join those from Tuesday's show (10 May) - Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and Netherlands.

You can catch up on both semi-finals online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

In the UK, the semi-finals were presented by Rylan and Scott Mills.

As one of the 'Big Five', the United Kingdom did not take part in the semi-finals and were guaranteed a place in Saturday's final together with Spain, Germany and France, as well as this year's hosts and reigning champions, Italy.

The Eurovision 2022 final will air live on BBC One and online via iPlayer from 8PM (UK time), with commentary from Graham Norton.

The UK Eurovision entry for 2022 is Sam Ryder who will be singing his song Space Man.

Advertisements

With over 12 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, Sam is currently the most followed UK music artist on the platform.

Space Man was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Thinking Out Loud) and Max Wolfgang.