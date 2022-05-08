Tamara Lawrance to lead cast of Get Millie Black on Channel 4

Tamara Lawrance is to star in the title role of new Channel 4 series Get Millie Black.

Directed by Tanya Hamilton and co-produced by HBO, Get Millie Black is described as a "vivid, unflinching, and gripping six-part crime noir".

It follows the inimitable Millie-Jean Black, a police detective forced to quit Scotland Yard and return home to Jamaica, where she is soon pursuing a missing persons case that threatens to expose more than she may be willing to confront.

The series, which also stars Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr and Chyna McQueen, marks the screenwriting debut of Booker Prizewinning author Marlon James. Production began this week in Jamaica, with additional shooting in London to come.

A teaser shares: "Get Millie Black explores the troubled legacy of racism, slavery, sexuality, classism and cycles of trauma in the post-colonial landscape of Britain and Jamaica, always told through the unique perspective of Millie – a girl born on the Rock, raised in London, who claims to be both British and Jamaican, yet somehow belongs to neither place.

"It is a story peopled by a host of unforgettable characters; transgender ‘gully queen’ Hibiscus, the sibling Millie left behind; her brilliant partner on the Jamaican police force, Curtis, who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Holborn; and Hit Girl, go-go-club owner and underworld entrepreneur.

"Get Millie Black is a gripping international mystery and a compelling manhunt told in six parts through the eyes of six people, each with their own bias and beef, all of whom believe they know the true Millie Black, perhaps the deepest mystery of all."

Marlon James, Creator and Executive Producer, said: “This is the first major international TV show to put my home country, Jamaica, centre stage, so it’s beyond awesome to have actual world-class Jamaican talent both in front and behind the camera, with our star Tamara Lawrance and Director Tanya Hamilton.”

Get Millie Black will air on Channel 4 in the UK.