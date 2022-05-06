First look at The Outlaws series 2 with Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken

Here's a first look at series two of The Outlaws from multi-award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant.

The comedy thriller follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

The Outlaws series one was BBC’s biggest comedy launch of 2021 and has been streamed 11 million times on iPlayer.

The second series will see the return of Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken, alongside writer and star Stephen Merchant (The Office, Jojo Rabbit), with Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Clare Perkins (EastEnders), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica Gunning (Back), Charles Babalola (Bancroft), Nina Wadia (Goodness Gracious Me, Bend It like Beckham), Tom Hanson (Brassic), and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) as Esme.

Guest stars include Julia Davis (Sally4Ever), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Ian McElhinney (Game Of Thrones, Derry Girls), and Claes Bang (Dracula).

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions.

"If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins - but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Series two will come to BBC One soon, with an air date to be announced.

For now you can watch the first series on iPlayer here. Outside the UK, the series is available on Amazon Prime Video.