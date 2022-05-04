Alex Brooker becomes Hobby Man for new Channel 4 series

Alex Brooker is to take on some of the UK's favourite pastimes in a new Channel 4 series.

Hobby Man will see Alex joined by a raft of famous faces as they try their hand at a number of hobbies.

The four-part series will feature comic, writer and actor Joe Wilkinson, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas and chef broadcaster Andi Oliver.

Channel 4 share: "Each hour-long episode will see Alex and his pal try their hand at three hobbies, from popular British pastimes to what may seem slightly more obscure pursuits – though in fact everything they explore will be something viewers can take up quite readily themselves – even gliding!

"Together they will bring viewers a potted history on each activity, covering everything from the origins and cost of the hobby to what you need to get started and the fascinating people you’re likely to meet along the way.

"Joining up with social gatherings, clubs and shows, as well as meeting passionate advocates for a variety of hobbies across the country, Alex will leave no stone unturned in his quest to find something to finally get him off the sofa. Expect everything from the sublime to the ridiculous, with a dose of extreme thrown in for good measure as Alex challenges himself like never before."

Alex Brooker said: "I’ve realised that I’m now in my late 30s and still only really like the same things as I did when I was 12 – basically Football and Ghostbusters. And while most people used lockdown to find new hobbies or carry on their existing ones, I mainly watched children’s TV to keep my kids happy so I’m delighted Channel 4 have made me their Hobby Man!

"It’s been amazing travelling around Britain with our brilliant guests and getting out my comfort zone trying new hobbies. From learning to knit, making my own beer and getting panicked 3000ft in the air in a glider – it’s been some experience! I hope the audience enjoy it as much as I have.”

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, added: “There are so many weird and wonderful things that us Brits do in our spare time, and we couldn’t wait to put the brilliant Alex Brooker through his paces. We’re delighted that he’s agreed to let us share in his undoubtedly unique quest to find a new hobby.”

Hobby Man will air on Channel 4 in 2022.