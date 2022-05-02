Anne Robinson quits as host of Countdown after one year

Anne Robinson is to quit as host of Countdown on Channel 4 after just a year.

Anne Robinson took over from Nick Hewer in 2021 who announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a decade.

Advertisements

The first female host of Channel 4’s longest running series, Anne's first episode aired last June. Her last episode is scheduled to air this summer.

In a statement, Anne said: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful show and I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.

"I hope too I've encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.

"In fact the genius of Countdown is that it's a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week and I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year.

"But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention."

A spokesperson for Countdown added: "Quick-witted Anne has been a brilliant host on this iconic show."

Advertisements

A new host will be revealed in due course.

Anne joined the show alongside regulars, numbers whizz Rachel Riley and wordsmith Susie Dent.

On first joining the all-female team, Anne, who became Countdown’s sixth host said last year: "Three Girls Do Countdown - who wouldn't want to watch?”

Countdown was the first programme to broadcast on Channel 4, when the channel launched 39 years ago, in November 1982, making it one of the longest running quiz shows in the world.

The show currently airs weekdays at 2:10PM.

Advertisements

Originally hosted by the late Richard Whiteley, Countdown has more than 7,000 episodes to date.

You can watch the latest instalments online via the All 4 player here.