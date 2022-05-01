Countryfile tonight: Lambing special to see in spring

Countryfile continues tonight on BBC One with a lambing special.

Nothing says spring quite like lambing, and Adam Henson is in his lambing shed getting ready for the last of his new arrivals.

Anita Rani meets 15-year-old shepherd Katie on her family farm in Cumbria. Anita has never lambed before but soon finds herself at the sharp end of an emotional rollercoaster in the battle to save lives.

Adam is also joined by Pip Jenkins, from top knitwear company John Smedley, and designer and Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant to decide the winner of Countryfile’s bobble competition for Children in Need.

And with the cost of living on the rise, we rediscover forgotten cheap lamb cuts which are enjoying a revival.

Countryfile airs at 6PM on BBC One on Sunday, 1 May.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

