The Larkins renewed for series two on ITV with new cast members

The Larkins on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Pop Larkin [Bradley Walsh] and Ma Larkin [Joanna Scanlan].

The Larkins will return to ITV for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The new television adaption of H.E. Bates’s series of novels concerning the Larkin family is written by acclaimed screenwriter Simon Nye (Finding Alice, The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly), with Abigail Wilson writing episode three.

Bradley Walsh and BAFTA award winner Joanna Scanlan will return as the iconic and much-loved Pop & Ma Larkin.

Airing later in 2022, series two of The Larkins will see new cast members joining the show.

Joelle Rae will take on the role of Mariette Charlton for the new series with Tok Stephen returning as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

The new series sees a new family, the Jerebohms, arrive in the village, who are soon at war with the Larkins. The mother (Pinkie) will be played by Morgana Robinson with Hector Bateman Harden playing her son Gilbert and Lucy Allix playing her daughter Blanche.

Casting for the husband and father (Cuthbert) is to be announced.

Another new arrival in the village is the handsome Reverend Candy, played by Maxim Ays, who immediately sets hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s. Could it be love?

Meanwhile returning cast for the new series are Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Francesca Wilson Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Summer Miller (Zinnia Larkin) and Sienna Miller (Petunia Larkin).

Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.

The first series premiered on ITV in October 2021 with a Christmas special in December.

The full series is available to watch online via the ITV Hub here on catch up.

You can also watch past series of The Larkins on BritBox UK here.