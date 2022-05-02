DI Ray cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

DI Ray has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Airing all this week, the new four-part drama is written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi (Mount Pleasant, The Kumars, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders) and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television (Bloodlands).
Set in Birmingham, DI Ray introduces us to Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage
A teaser shares: "DI Rachita Ray finally achieves a promotion to homicide, only to be told her first case is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks: she’s a token hire. But Rachita is convinced this is no honour crime and finds herself deep in the world of organised crime.
"What she doesn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis."
DI Ray 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of DI Ray:
Parminder Nagra plays DI Ray
Jamie Bamber plays DCI Martyn Hunter
Ian Puleston-Davies plays Supt Ross Beardsmore
Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson
Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Khatri
Demelza O'Sullivan plays PC Debs Knott
Peter Bankole plays DS Kwesi Edmund
Steve Oram plays DS Clive Bottomley
Jessica Temple plays DC Carly Lake
Sam Baker-Jones plays DC Liam Payne
Duaa Karim plays Mona Aziz
Siddiqua Akhtar plays Salma Aziz
Shaheen Khan plays Mrs Kapoor
Simon Nagra plays Mr Kapoor
Manpreet Bachu plays Kabir Kapoor
Ryan Mcken plays Navin Kapoor
Lucky Sanghera plays Anjuli Kapoor
Sakuntala Ramanee plays Smita Kapoor
Jagpal plays Nadiya Kerena
Watch DI Ray on TV and online
DI Ray will begin on ITV on Monday, 2 May at 9PM.
The four episode series will continue nightly throughout the week Tuesday, 3 May; Wednesday, 4 May and Thursday 5 May at 9PM.
You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.
A teaser of the first episode shares: "D.I. Rachita Ray is promoted to homicide but realises instantly she is a token hire and that the so called ‘culturally specific homicide’ she is assigned to, is anything but."