DI Ray cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

DI Ray has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Airing all this week, the new four-part drama is written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi (Mount Pleasant, The Kumars, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders) and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television (Bloodlands).

Set in Birmingham, DI Ray introduces us to Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage

A teaser shares: "DI Rachita Ray finally achieves a promotion to homicide, only to be told her first case is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks: she’s a token hire. But Rachita is convinced this is no honour crime and finds herself deep in the world of organised crime.

"What she doesn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis."

DI Ray 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of DI Ray:

Parminder Nagra plays DI Ray

Jamie Bamber plays DCI Martyn Hunter

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Supt Ross Beardsmore

Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson

Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Khatri

Demelza O'Sullivan plays PC Debs Knott

Peter Bankole plays DS Kwesi Edmund

Steve Oram plays DS Clive Bottomley

Jessica Temple plays DC Carly Lake

Sam Baker-Jones plays DC Liam Payne

Duaa Karim plays Mona Aziz

Siddiqua Akhtar plays Salma Aziz

Shaheen Khan plays Mrs Kapoor

Simon Nagra plays Mr Kapoor

Manpreet Bachu plays Kabir Kapoor

Ryan Mcken plays Navin Kapoor

Lucky Sanghera plays Anjuli Kapoor

Sakuntala Ramanee plays Smita Kapoor

Jagpal plays Nadiya Kerena

Watch DI Ray on TV and online

DI Ray will begin on ITV on Monday, 2 May at 9PM.

The four episode series will continue nightly throughout the week Tuesday, 3 May; Wednesday, 4 May and Thursday 5 May at 9PM.

You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

