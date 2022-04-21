Cast announced for BBC's The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies

Casting has been announced for new BBC drama The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies.

First announced in 2020, it's the first original series from sibling writing duo Penelope Skinner (Fresh Meat, Linda, Briony Hatch - a graphic novel) and Ginny Skinner (Briony Hatch - a graphic novel).

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "This is the story of two very different women (Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker) and the conman (Dr Rob Chance) they have in common; a dark, funny, and unpredictable thriller about three remarkable characters trapped in a tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions."

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (In Fabric, Boxing Day), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) and Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves, Home) lead the cast as Cheryl, Rob and Alice respectively.

They're joined by are Romola Garai (The Hour, Emma, Atonement) who plays Juno Fish, Alice’s boss and a prominent designer who is famous for her unique brand of idiosyncratic floral patterns and products, Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax, The Crown, Gladiator) who plays Sir Ralph Unwin who may or may not be being scammed by Rob, Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, Mindhorn, Nathan Barley) who plays Alice’s painfully predictable, deeply kind, magician husband Benjy, Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz, Lark Rise to Candleford) who plays Bill, Alice’s father and confidant, and Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) who plays Diane, Alice’s long suffering, insufferable mother.

A full synopsis of the five-part series reveals: "Cheryl is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice is a formidable PA, a mother, and a lifelong Madonna fan. Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common… Except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions.

"This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster. Asking why do ‘respectable’ psychopaths rise to the top? Why does a posh man in a suit still seem so plausible next to a working-class mum in a pink cape? And if you can’t beat them, is joining them really so bad?

"Above all, this is also the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage. As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge, the con is on to try and take a predator down."

Production is underway now with an air date to be announced.

Advertisements

The series is produced by Sister and will be directed by Robbie McKillop and Nicole Charles.

Creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner said: "We couldn’t be more delighted that, thanks to Sister’s expert support and encouragement, this project has attracted such a talented group of collaborators to bring it to fruition. With Robbie McKillop and Nicole Charles’ insightful and creative direction along with an absolute dream cast, including stars like Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Rebekah Staton and Alistair Petrie, we are hugely proud that this show has found a home at the BBC."

More on: BBC TV