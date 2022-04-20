DI Ray start date confirmed for new ITV drama

DI Ray is the brand new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The new four-part drama is written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi (Mount Pleasant, The Kumars, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders) and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television (Bloodlands).

Set in Birmingham, DI Ray follows Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.

DI Ray start date

DI Ray will begin on ITV on Monday, 2 May at 9PM.

The four episode series will continue nightly throughout the week Tuesday, 3 May; Wednesday, 4 May and Thursday 5 May at 9PM.

You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

A full synopsis of the series shares: "Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

"Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime.

"Rachita is more than up for the task, but what she didn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis her whole life. Truth is, she's had to work twice as hard as everyone else. It's not that she doesn't want to be Indian, it’s just that it would have been easier if she were white.

"DI Ray is a gripping four-part series that tracks a compelling murder investigation whilst exploring the emotive subject of racism in the workplace. It asks difficult questions about what it’s like to be British but feel ‘other.’ And it does so whilst sending viewers on a thrilling ride through the murky underworld of Birmingham and beyond."

Parminder Nagra, who stars in the title role, says: “I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project. Written by Maya Sondhi and exec produced by the force that is Jed Mercurio, we are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our story telling landscape.”

