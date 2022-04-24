Grace is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Looking Good Dead?
The drama follows Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in stories adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.
The brand new episode Looking Good Dead will air on Sunday, 24 April 2022 at 8PM.
It's the first of four brand new stand-alone films which will air this spring on ITV.
Grace cast
Grace stars John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.
The full cast of Looking Good Dead episode are:
Adrian Rawlins plays Harry Frame
Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy
Brad Morrison plays DC Nick Nicholl
Amaka Okafor plays DC Emma Jane Boutwood
Craig Parkinson plays DS Norman Potting
Christina Chong plays Sophie Bryce
Amit Shah plays Zack Bryce
James Tarpey plays Andy Gilney
Kristy Philipps plays Janie Stretton
Michael D. Xavier plays Martin Broom
Mitchell Hunt plays Rufus Fletcher
Alex Price plays Chris Webb
Cassie Clare plays Verity Cantlie
Owen Roberts plays Reginald D'eath
Sidney Kean plays Mr Seiler
Sally Edwards plays Elaine Dupont
William Andrews plays Joe Tindall
Henry Miller plays Dr Theobald
Callum Coates plays Professor Otto Johansson
Steven Elder plays Philip Stretton
Darren Tighe plays Ds John Rye
Matt Barkley plays David Lee
Boo Golding plays Joolz
Lauren O'neil plays Claire
Nicholas Khan plays Erridge
Louis Boyer plays Ricky
Austin Hardiman plays Anton
Robyn Ashwood plays Mandy
Katie Brayben plays Danni Brown
James Barriscale plays Carl Smith
Grace spoilers
A synopsis of the Looking Good Dead episode shares: "Detective Superintendent Roy Grace suspects the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances in a respectable Brighton backwater may not be the drugs overdose it first appears and when human remains are discovered in a Sussex field, Grace and Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their abilities and their friendship to breaking point.
"Though each case initially appears to be an isolated incident, Grace’s instinct leads him to believe both deaths are the work of a twisted, sadistic serial killer who leaves a bizarre calling card at the scene of each crime. However, with his professional stock still low and his credibility in question, Grace's hardest job might be convincing the ’Upstairs’ that there is a predator who is hunting victims along the South Coast.
"Meanwhile, in Hove, a local businessman finds a pen drive left behind by a passenger on his evening commuter train home. Proving that no good deed goes unpunished, in seeking to return the memory stick to its unknown owner, he opens Pandora’s Box, unleashing an evil that will reach out to imperil all he holds dear, as he, his wife and family become unwittingly connected to Grace’s investigation.
"With Grace already having to contend with Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper urging him to leave his Brighton hometown to take up post in a neighbouring Constabulary, hardly a ringing endorsement of his professional standing, he and the team must race against time to put the pieces together and catch their killer before further innocent lives fall victim to the murderer’s bloodlust."
Grace continues Sunday on ITV.
Episodes available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.