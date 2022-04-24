Grace is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Looking Good Dead?

The drama follows Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in stories adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

The brand new episode Looking Good Dead will air on Sunday, 24 April 2022 at 8PM.

It's the first of four brand new stand-alone films which will air this spring on ITV.

Grace cast

Grace stars John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

The full cast of Looking Good Dead episode are:

Adrian Rawlins plays Harry Frame

Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Brad Morrison plays DC Nick Nicholl

Amaka Okafor plays DC Emma Jane Boutwood

Craig Parkinson plays DS Norman Potting

Christina Chong plays Sophie Bryce

Amit Shah plays Zack Bryce

James Tarpey plays Andy Gilney

Kristy Philipps plays Janie Stretton

Michael D. Xavier plays Martin Broom

Mitchell Hunt plays Rufus Fletcher

Alex Price plays Chris Webb

Cassie Clare plays Verity Cantlie

Owen Roberts plays Reginald D'eath

Sidney Kean plays Mr Seiler

Sally Edwards plays Elaine Dupont

William Andrews plays Joe Tindall

Henry Miller plays Dr Theobald

Callum Coates plays Professor Otto Johansson

Steven Elder plays Philip Stretton

Darren Tighe plays Ds John Rye

Matt Barkley plays David Lee

Boo Golding plays Joolz

Lauren O'neil plays Claire

Nicholas Khan plays Erridge

Louis Boyer plays Ricky

Austin Hardiman plays Anton

Robyn Ashwood plays Mandy

Katie Brayben plays Danni Brown

James Barriscale plays Carl Smith

Grace spoilers

A synopsis of the Looking Good Dead episode shares: "Detective Superintendent Roy Grace suspects the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances in a respectable Brighton backwater may not be the drugs overdose it first appears and when human remains are discovered in a Sussex field, Grace and Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their abilities and their friendship to breaking point.

"Though each case initially appears to be an isolated incident, Grace’s instinct leads him to believe both deaths are the work of a twisted, sadistic serial killer who leaves a bizarre calling card at the scene of each crime. However, with his professional stock still low and his credibility in question, Grace's hardest job might be convincing the ’Upstairs’ that there is a predator who is hunting victims along the South Coast.

"Meanwhile, in Hove, a local businessman finds a pen drive left behind by a passenger on his evening commuter train home. Proving that no good deed goes unpunished, in seeking to return the memory stick to its unknown owner, he opens Pandora’s Box, unleashing an evil that will reach out to imperil all he holds dear, as he, his wife and family become unwittingly connected to Grace’s investigation.

"With Grace already having to contend with Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper urging him to leave his Brighton hometown to take up post in a neighbouring Constabulary, hardly a ringing endorsement of his professional standing, he and the team must race against time to put the pieces together and catch their killer before further innocent lives fall victim to the murderer’s bloodlust."

Grace continues Sunday on ITV.

Episodes available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.

