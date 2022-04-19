Life After Life cast revealed for new BBC Two drama

Life After Life is the new drama on BBC Two - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Life After Life is adapted by Bash Doran from the best-selling novel by Kate Atkinson and directed by John Crowley.
A teaser shares: "In 1910, Ursula is born for the first time to Sylvie and Hugh Todd. She dies at birth. Ursula is then born for the second time. This time, she survives.
"Ursula’s birth sparks a thrilling journey as she dies and is reborn, time and time again, living through tumultuous change and two world wars... trying, each time, to get it right."
Life After Life 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Life After Life:
Thomasin McKenzie plays Ursula Todd
Sian Clifford plays Sylvie Todd
James McArdle plays Hugh Todd
Jessica Brown Findlay plays Izzie
Jessica Hynes plays Mrs Glover
Maira Laird plays Bridget
Patsy Ferran plays Pamela Todd
Sean Delaney plays Teddy Todd
Harry Michell plays Maurice Todd
Laurie Kynaston plays Jimmy
Joshua Hill plays Derek Oliphant
Ron Cook plays Dr Fellowes
Watch Life After Life on TV and online
Life After Life will start on BBC Two on Tuesday, 19 April at 9PM. The series has four-episodes which continue weekly on TV.
All episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer from 19 April.
A synopsis of the series shares: "Life After Life stars Thomasin McKenzie as Ursula Todd, who is born to Sylvie and Hugh one night in 1910, but dies before she draws her first breath.
"On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more.
"This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for?
"Can a perfect life ever be lived? Can the course of history ever be changed? What if we could live life again and again?"