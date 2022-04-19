Life After Life cast revealed for new BBC Two drama

Life After Life is the new drama on BBC Two - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Life After Life is adapted by Bash Doran from the best-selling novel by Kate Atkinson and directed by John Crowley.

A teaser shares: "In 1910, Ursula is born for the first time to Sylvie and Hugh Todd. She dies at birth. Ursula is then born for the second time. This time, she survives.

"Ursula’s birth sparks a thrilling journey as she dies and is reborn, time and time again, living through tumultuous change and two world wars... trying, each time, to get it right."

Life After Life 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Life After Life:

Thomasin McKenzie plays Ursula Todd

Sian Clifford plays Sylvie Todd

James McArdle plays Hugh Todd

Jessica Brown Findlay plays Izzie

Jessica Hynes plays Mrs Glover

Maira Laird plays Bridget

Patsy Ferran plays Pamela Todd

Sean Delaney plays Teddy Todd

Harry Michell plays Maurice Todd

Laurie Kynaston plays Jimmy

Joshua Hill plays Derek Oliphant

Ron Cook plays Dr Fellowes

Watch Life After Life on TV and online

Life After Life will start on BBC Two on Tuesday, 19 April at 9PM. The series has four-episodes which continue weekly on TV.

All episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer from 19 April.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Life After Life stars Thomasin McKenzie as Ursula Todd, who is born to Sylvie and Hugh one night in 1910, but dies before she draws her first breath.

"On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more.

"This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for?

"Can a perfect life ever be lived? Can the course of history ever be changed? What if we could live life again and again?"