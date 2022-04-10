The 2022 Olivier Awards take place tonight - here's how to watch the ceremony on TV and online.

The Olivier Awards return after a year away due to the pandemic.

After last being seen in a virtual ceremony in October 2020, the awards celebrating the best of British theatre return this evening.

Watch Olivier Awards 2022 on TV and online

The show will begin online via the Official London Theatre YouTube channel.

The ceremony will then move to TV on ITV at 10:15PM for those in the UK. You can also watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Outside of the UK, the entire show will stream online via the Official London YouTube channel.

Jason Manford is confirmed to host this year's show, which will broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall.

Meanwhile you can see the 2022 Olivier Award nominations here ahead of the ceremony.

As well as the award winners, the night will include a number of special performances.

Taking to the stage will be the casts of new musicals Frozen, Back To The Future, Get Up, Stand Up - The Bob Marley Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Drifters Girl. There will also be performances from Anything Goes, Cabaret, Spring Awakening and Life of Pi.

Also announced is a tribute to musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim who passed away late last year.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said: "After two years of our industry fighting to survive through upheaval and uncertainty, it is a privilege to be able to announce details of the 2022 Olivier Awards.

"It will no doubt be a hugely emotional evening - a chance to celebrate the best of the London stage and pay tribute to the tenacity, innovation, and irrepressible spirit of our theatre community."

The Olivier Awards 2022 airs Sunday, 10 April at 10:15PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

