The Pact series 2: BBC drama returns with new story and cast

Hit BBC drama The Pact will return for a second series.

Series one of The Pact aired in 2021, telling the story of five friends, a sudden death and a web of lies.

The newly announced second series will feature a brand new story and cast, led by BAFTA winner Rakie Ayola.

Written and created by Pete McTighe, the new six-part series will follow social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) and her family whose loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger.

Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), Aaron Anthony (Behind Her Eyes) and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches) join the cast.

Plus, rising stars Jordan Wilks (Freshers), and Welsh talent including Lloyd Everitt (Casualty, The Deceived) Mali Ann Rees (Tourist Trap, Hidden).

A teaser shares: "Christine’s family, oldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt), youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees), are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.

"As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks), arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

"As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them."

The Pact is due to air later this year with filming underway in and around Wales.

Rakie Ayola, who also serves as executive producer, said: "I'm thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete's wonderfully mysterious story to life.

"As an Exec-Producer on this series, it's hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of camera."

Produced by Little Door Productions, The Pact is a co-commission between BBC Drama and BBC Wales.

Executive Producer for Little Door Productions Elwen Rowlands said: "We’re delighted to be working with BBC Wales, BBC Drama and Pete McTighe on a new series of The Pact and to have the brilliant Rakie Ayola head up a cast of established and emerging talent. It’s a gothic tale that puts loveable, complex, characters under extreme pressure, forcing them to confront their past. We look forward to bringing it to the screen.”

Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales, Nick Andrews commented: “The Pact gripped the nation, its impact spread like wildfire dominating BBC iPlayer’s most popular lists. When asked if we would go again, it was a very easy decision to make.

"Pete McTighe’s writing has more twists and turns than a bowl of spaghetti – we were absorbed by the characters and the story. It’s brilliant to be going again and fans can be reassured that you’ll be guessing the ending right up until the final credits.”