Louis Theroux celebrity interview series comes to BBC Two with Stormzy and more

Louis Theroux will interview six famous faces in a new BBC Two series.

Provisionally titled The Louis Theroux Interviews, in each episode he will sit down with a different guest, revealing a unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities.

The first will see Louis joined by multi-award winning, British Musician Stormzy on tour and at home for an in depth and personally revealing encounter which will bring viewers up close to one of the biggest stars in the UK today.

More guests will be announced in due course.

Louis Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series - something very different to the kind of TV I normally make. This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

"To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going."

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, History and Religion, commented: “Louis is one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting and his unique interview style, warmth and curiosity help bring out incredible life stories from those he meets.

"I am pleased to see him returning with a series that I’m sure will deliver insightful and memorable conversations and bring viewers closer to some of the most exciting names who are shaping culture in Britain today and across the world ."

The Louis Theroux Interviews (working title) will air later this year on BBC Two and iPlayer.

