Anne Hegerty will miss the next series of Beat The Chasers on ITV.

Anne - aka The Governess - has been forced to miss filming new episodes after testing positive for Covid.

Advertisements

But rather than leaving an empty seat, Anne will be replaced by a brand new Chaser - at least new to UK viewers.

Stepping in will be Issa Schultz, aka The Supernerd, who is a regular on The Chase Australia.

Anne wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately I’ve contracted Covid-19 so won’t be filming this series of #BeatTheChasers.

"The fantastic @Issa25 will be stepping in for me and I’m looking forward to watching the series when it’s on air later this year."

She quipped: "I feel fine, but I'm still positive! (in all respects)"

Issa replied on the social networking website: "Massive massive shoes to fill. This Supernerd will do his best not to let you down lovely Anne #BeatTheChasers #wheresmybowtie xx"

Advertisements

Issa has been a Chaser on the Australian version of the quiz show since 2015. The series also features UK Chasers including Anne and Mark Labbett.

Beat The Chasers is a spin-off to the hit teatime game show.

After a first outing in 2020, the show has regularly aired in primetime on ITV.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, episodes allow contestants to go up against the nation's favourite quiz geniuses, The Chasers.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis appear together, competing together as a team challenging contestants to play against them for huge cash prizes.

Contestants start with the Cash Builder where they’ll face five multiple choice questions each worth £1,000.

Advertisements

They then have to choose between playing against two and up to all the Chasers for increasing amounts of money.

Those brave enough to take on the entire line up can walk away with huge cash prizes with previous series seeing wins of £100,000.