Zara McDermott to explore disordered eating in new BBC Three documentary

Zara McDermott is to explore disordered eating in a new BBC Three documentary.

Provisionally titled Zara McDermott: Disordered Eating, the one-off film that explores the huge rise in eating disorders amongst children and young people.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "Disordered eating, as described by eating disorder charities, will look different for everyone but may include undereating or overeating, excessive exercise, focusing more on appearance and anxiety around mealtimes, amongst other things.

"Between April and October 2021, hospital admissions for children aged 17 and under with eating disorders went up by over 40% and charities are concerned that social media may be compounding the problem.

"This film will take an in-depth look at the impact of social media, as well as speaking with young people who are living with disordered eating and those in recovery."

Zara said: “I feel honoured to be making my third documentary with BBC Three and bringing visibility to this complex subject. The stats regarding eating disorders are shocking and I’m keen to explore reasons behind the rise.

"While I use my own social platform to share my personal lifestyle, I am keen to understand more about this topic and the impact of social media to educate both myself and others on how we can all do better and be more aware of our digital output.

"Crucially, I hope this film brings wider awareness and understanding to something that severely affects children and young adults.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, commented: “Zara has emerged as brilliant new presenting talent for BBC Three who approaches every subject she covers with honesty and integrity. Disordered eating is a very sensitive area that overwhelmingly effects the audience we are trying to reach.

"We promise that we will approach the subject with the care and rigour it deserves and we hope the result is a film that can really make a difference.”

Advertisements

A release date for the doc is to be announced.

This is Zara McDermott’s third documentary with BBC Three.