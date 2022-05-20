Everything I Know About Love - Picture Shows: Maggie (EMMA APPLETON) - (C) Universal International Studios Ltd - Photographer: Matthew Squire

Everything I Know About Love is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Inspired by Dolly Alderton's wildly funny, occasionally heartbreaking, internationally bestselling memoir of the same name, Everything I Know About Love, will give an unflinching account of surviving your 20s.

A teaser shares: "Set in a 2012 London house-share, with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?"

Everything I Know About Love start date

Everything I Know About Love will start on Tuesday, 7 June on BBC One.

You'll also be able to watch online via the iPlayer with the series released the same date.

The cast will feature Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher, Traitors) as Maggie and Bel Powley (The Morning Show, Informer, Diary Of A Teenage Girl) as Birdy.

They're joined by Marli Siu (Alex Rider) playing Nell, Jordan Peters (Pirates, Gangs Of London) playing Neil and making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin playing Amara, Connor Finch playing Street; and Ryan Bown in his breakout role as Nathan.

For now you can watch a first trailer below!