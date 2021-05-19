Everything I Know About Love: Dolly Alderton to adapt her memoir for BBC

Dolly Alderton is to adapt her best selling memoir Everything I Know About Love into a new BBC drama.

Award-winning journalist Dolly Alderton will turn her own wildly funny, occasionally heart-breaking, internationally bestselling memoir of the same name into a new TV series.

Everything I Know About Love gives an unflinching account of surviving your 20s.

A teaser shares: "Maggie and Birdy, besties since school, finally land in London to live it large, when the unexpected happens - dependable Birdy gets a steady boyfriend.

"A generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex & The City for Millennials which covers bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships."

Dolly Alderton said: “Everything I Know About Love is a semi-fictionalised adaptation of my memoir of the same name.

"It’s a messy, boisterous, joyful, romantic comedy about two best female friends from childhood and what happens when they move in to their first London house share and the first phase of adulthood. I cannot stress enough how thrilled I am that it is being made by Working Title and the BBC.”

Further details such as casting and broadcast dates are to be confirmed.