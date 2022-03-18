Saturday Night Takeaway, Starstruck & Dancing On Ice cancelled this weekend

ITV has cancelled its usual line up of entertainment shows for sports this weekend.

Due to FA Cup Football matches on Saturday and Six Nations Rugby on Sunday, many viewer favourites will be dropped for the week.

On Saturday there will be no episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Starstruck or Paul Sinha's TV Showdown.

However if you want your weekly fix of Ant & Dec, over on Channel 5 you can catch Ant & Dec's 30 Greatest Moments from 7:30PM.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Dancing On Ice's grand final will be postponed to next weekend.

Those left on the celebrity line up for the final are Strictly star Brendan Cole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt.

In the final they will skate live for one last time before viewers crown their winner.

Meanwhile the next episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will see more viewer giveaways, audience surprises and big star guests.

Recent episodes have featured pranks with Jeremy Clarkson and Craig Revel Horwood as well as performances from The Darkness and Sam Fender.

And over on Starstruck, Olly Murs will return as music fans compete to win a £50,000 prize.

The new series sees trios not only sing like their idol, but they will also become them in the ultimate showbiz makeover.

They perform for a panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford who decide which team go to the sing-off. The voting audience will then pick their winner of the three.

You can catch up on episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Starstruck, TV Showdown and Dancing On Ice on ITV Hub here.

All the shows will return next Saturday and Sunday, 26 and 27 March.