Grantchester cast revealed for series 7 of ITV show

GRANTCHESTER SERIES 7. Pictured:ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and TOM BRITTNEY as REV Will Davenport.

Grantchester series 7 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Following the show's last outing in the autumn, a brand new series begins this week on ITV.

The seventh instalment of the crime drama is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

Grantchester 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 7 of Grantchester:

Robson Green plays Geordie Keating

Tom Brittney plays Will Davenport

Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-jones plays Mrs Chapman

Kacey Ainsworth plays Cathy Keating

Nick Brimble plays Jack Chapman

Oliver Dimsdale plays Daniel Marlowe

Charlotte Ritchie plays Bonnie Evans

A teaser of the opening episode shares: "Among the Reverend Will Davenport’s many brides-to-be is Adele Fitzgerald, who lives on the once-splendid, but now declining Fitzgerald Estate with her green-fingered spinster sister Maude.

"The body of a dead man is found in the grounds and is quickly identified as the sisters’ errant brother Lord Edmund Fitzgerald, who has been living an itinerant life travelling the world since the war.

"Will and DI Geordie Keating find themselves at odds with Geordie’s new boss DCI Elliot Wallace and DC Larry Peters in viewing the death as a murder. As Will and Geordie investigate the Fitzgerald family history they find themselves looking into Edmund’s own romantic past. Could a story of lost love hold the clue to his killer?

"It looks like romance might also be on the cards for Will when he meets an enigmatic woman at a jazz club, while Geordie, currently staying at the vicarage in Leonard’s old room, has a plan to win back estranged wife Cathy and return to the family home. But are both men headed for happy-ever-after or heartbreak?"

Watch Grantchester on TV and online

Grantchester begins on Friday, 11 March at 9PM on ITV with new episodes airing weekly. Series 7 has six episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile past series of Grantchester are currently available to watch online via ITV Hub and BritBox. You can also get the series on DVD here.

