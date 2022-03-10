UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder has given a first live TV performance of his song Space Man.

TikTok star Sam will represent the UK in Italy in May after being revealed this week as our entry for the 66th contest.

Sam Ryder co-wrote Space Man with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Thinking Out Loud) and Max Wolfgang.

Appearing on The One Show tonight, Sam performed the song live which you can watch in the video below...

Speaking about representing the UK, Sam said: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

"I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

This year's entry comes after a search by music management company TaP Music.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett commented: “The Eurovision Song Contest is truly a cultural phenomenon and an amazing opportunity - with 200 million viewers – for the right performer.

"As well as Sam having an amazing voice - Space Man is an instant song that we’re confident will really connect. Not to mention he’s also an extremely likeable and engaging character - as evidenced by his TikTok following.”

Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin in May. The show will air on BBC One while the semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Three.

It was Italy who won Eurovision 2021 with rock band Måneskin taking the title with their song Zitti e buoni.